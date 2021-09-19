WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 42,545 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 169.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

