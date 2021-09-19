Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $497.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.76 and a 1 year high of $505.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.72.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.