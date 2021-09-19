O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,011 shares of company stock worth $12,635,840 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

HZNP opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.