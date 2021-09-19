Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $480,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

