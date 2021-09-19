O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 10,447 Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 383.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of HireQuest worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HireQuest by 139.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HireQuest by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter valued at $4,344,000. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HQI stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 61.57% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

