O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 681.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

