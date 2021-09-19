Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NYSE STZ opened at $214.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

