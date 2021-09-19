Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

