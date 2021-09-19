PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 844 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 4,198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 970,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,976,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,664,000 after buying an additional 891,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

