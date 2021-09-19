Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $15,210,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $9,873,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 694.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 122,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.