PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,438 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 189,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 62,464 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 108,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

