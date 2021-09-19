Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

