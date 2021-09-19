Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 357 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $408,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

