Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 19,559 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.