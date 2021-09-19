Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Down 1.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4,769.04 and last traded at $4,769.04. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,838.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,798.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,393.94.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

