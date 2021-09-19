Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 196,356 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $30.36 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.