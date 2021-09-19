SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.