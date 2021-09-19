Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Shares Down 4.4%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 12,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

