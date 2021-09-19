Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Down 0.1%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 55,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 52,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

About Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

