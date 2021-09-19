WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.42. 358,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,148,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 87.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,120,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,561 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 61.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 18,300.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000.

