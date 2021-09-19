Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading 17.4% Higher

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) traded up 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $84.50. 420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.37.

Bioqual Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

