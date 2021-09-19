Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 35,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 191,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

About Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

