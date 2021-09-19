Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Rises By 100.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS FSWA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. First Sound Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.95.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
