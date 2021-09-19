Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Rises By 100.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS FSWA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. First Sound Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

First Sound Bank Company Profile

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

