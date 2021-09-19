Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Update

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SIMP opened at $3.99 on Friday. Simply has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

