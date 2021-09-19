Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Grows By 100.0%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDL. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period.

Shares of GDL opened at $8.94 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

