O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,059,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.