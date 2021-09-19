O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

MPC opened at $58.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.