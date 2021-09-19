Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Deanne Rhynard Sells 15,000 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

