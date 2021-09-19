Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412,780 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.