Nasym Afsari Sells 5,806 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $348,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,805,717.28.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00.

MEG stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

