TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,805,944.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.