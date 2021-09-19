Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
