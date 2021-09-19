Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $200.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

