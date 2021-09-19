Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 791,813 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

