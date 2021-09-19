Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,123.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 667,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 637,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $117,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,935 shares of company stock worth $10,466,483. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $47.49 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.