Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of National Bank worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 204.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Bank by 41.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 71.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

