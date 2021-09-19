Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

