HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 564,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

