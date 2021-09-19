HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $402.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.50 and its 200-day moving average is $433.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

