HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

