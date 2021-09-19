Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the second quarter worth $23,015,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the second quarter worth $19,440,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July during the second quarter worth $8,868,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 170.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL opened at $29.94 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

