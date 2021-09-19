HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

