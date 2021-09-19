Wolverine Trading LLC Has $220,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wolverine Trading LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

