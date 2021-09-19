HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 34,061 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 891.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

