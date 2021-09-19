HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $791.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

