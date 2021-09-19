West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 19.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $489.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

