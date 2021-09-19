Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

