MacroGenics’ (MGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGNX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

