Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,340 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,007 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.