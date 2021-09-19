Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYSI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

