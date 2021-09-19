Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 961.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 880,695 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 215.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Geron by 6,572.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.41 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

